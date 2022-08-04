Facebook to shut down its live shopping feature on October 1

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Meta continues to push Reels and shuts down its live shopping feature that was introduced in 2018. The company encourages creators to tag products in their Reels instead to reach and engage with the audience.

In another attempt to push Reels, Facebook announced that it would shut down the live shopping feature from October 1. The feature allowed creators and brands to create product playlists and tag their products in Facebook Live videos for audiences to buy.

“As consumers' viewing behaviours are shifting to short-form video, we are shifting our focus to Reels on Facebook and Instagram, Meta's short-form video product,” Facebook said in a statement.

Facebook has encouraged creators to experiment with Reels and Reels ads on Facebook and Instagram if they want to reach and engage the audience through videos. The tag product feature can be used in Reels on Instagram “to enable deeper discovery and consideration”.

While the feature is ending on Facebook, it will still be available on Instagram for brands and creators with Commerce Manager, where they can set up an shop with checkout. Checkout allows customers to buy items directly from a shop on Instagram. This will be the only platform where the live shopping feature will be available.

The feature was first introduced in 2018 for only Thailand and was later rolled out for a wider set of users in 2020, around the same time when the social media platform brought in a dedicated shopping tab.

