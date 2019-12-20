Technology
Facebook takes on Google, building own operating system
Updated : December 20, 2019 06:35 AM IST
Facebook has given the task to build its own OS to Mark Lucovsky, the co-author of Microsoft's OS called Windows NT.
Facebook is already building AR/VR headsets like Oculus and has forayed into video calling devices like Portal that currently runs Android OS.
