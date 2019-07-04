In association with
Facebook says glitches affecting across platforms resolved

Updated : July 04, 2019 06:37 AM IST

Earlier in the day, many users globally were not able to send and receive images, videos and other files over its social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram, and the social media company said it was working to fix the problem.
More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users complained about Facebook and WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
