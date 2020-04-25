Technology
Facebook rolling out free video calling for up to 50 people
Updated : April 25, 2020 12:22 AM IST
Facebook on Friday announced a slew of new video calling features.
The new features include Messenger Rooms, which will allow Facebook and Messenger users to create group video calls of up to 50 people. Previously, Messenger video calls were limited to eight people.
Between WhatsApp and Messenger, more than 700 million accounts participate in calls every day, said Stan Chudnovsky, vice president of Messenger.