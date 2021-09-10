Facebook launches smart glasses with Ray-Ban: Price, features and privacy concerns

Tech giant Facebook Inc, in partnership with luxury sunglasses brand Ray-Ban, launched its first smart glasses, Ray-Ban Stories, on Thursday.

According to Facebook's communiqué, the smart glasses will give an "authentic way to capture photos and video, share adventures and listen to music or take phone calls — so you can stay present with friends, family and the world around you".

Ray-Ban Stories Features

The smart glass will come in five colours and 20 style combinations — including Wayfarer, Wayfarer Large, Round, and Meteor.

It will also have dual integrated 5MP cameras which will enable the users to capture spontaneous moments from a unique first-person perspective. The new gadget will also have hard-wired capture LED lights, to indicate people nearby when someone is taking a photo or video.

The Ray-Ban stories will also have a hands-free video capturing feature. The users can record 30-second videos using the Facebook Assistance voice commands or the capture button.

The built-in open-ear speakers and a three-microphone audio array in the smart glasses will deliver richer voice and sound transmission for calls and videos. The device also has a noise suppression algorithm to enhance the calling experience.

Additionally, Ray-Ban Stories pairs with the new Facebook View app. This allows users to share their point of view, stories, and memories seamlessly with friends and social media followers. "The Facebook View app on iOS and Android makes it easy to import, edit and share content captured on the smart glasses to apps on your phone including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat, and more," read Facebook's official statement.

A user can also save content to their own phone’s camera roll, edit, and share from there. The new exclusive post-capture enhancements built into Facebook View will also allow the users to create unique content to put a special spin on their posts, the FB statement said.

Ray-Ban Stories will come with a specially-designed portable charging case that lets users charge the device while on the go. A fully charged case will give three consecutive days of glass use, claimed Facebook.

Price and availability

Ray-Ban Stories would start at $299 (nearly Rs 22,000). The smart glass can be purchased online and also in select retail stores in the United States, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Privacy

However, this new product from Facebook has increased privacy concerns and privacy advocates fear that this device can widely be used for surveillance.

Though Facebook's new smart glass promises privacy to its users and the people around them. As stated earlier, if you click a photo of someone nearby using the smart glass, a white light from the capture LED hardwired to the camera will notify the person.

"As with any new device, we have a big responsibility to help people feel comfortable and provide peace of mind, and that goes not only for device owners but the people around them, too. That’s why we baked privacy directly into the product design and functionality of the full experience, from the start," mentioned Facebook in its statement.