Facebook promised 'free mode' internet but users still paid up: Report

Facebook has famously partnered with cellular providers in many countries to increase its user base. The partnerships, made several years earlier, were made wherein users of these particular providers would not be charged for accessing a ‘lite’ version of Facebook along with several other websites. But due to internal software errors, users have been making payments for these so-called free services that amount to millions of dollars cumulatively, reported The Wall Street Journal.

As a result of internal software errors at Facebook, cellular providers have been charging users of this free mode that the Meta-owned company had rolled out in countries like Pakistan, Indonesia and the Philippines. This charge for data -- since most cellular plans in the countries are often prepaid plans -- is already deducted by the time the users discover this error.

“When users are in Free Mode (they) believe that the data they are using is being covered by their carrier networks, even though these users are actually paying for the data themselves,” reads an internal Facebook document accessed by WSJ.

Other documents at Facebook reveal that the error had cost users around $7.8 million a month, after accounting for purchasing power parity.

But while users are not able to enjoy their end of the bargain, Facebook has benefitted immensely from such partnerships. Internal documents from the company estimated that Facebook would gain an additional 10.6 million new monthly users worldwide during H2 2021 from the programme.

Countries where Facebook had unveiled this programme often represent low-middle income populations -- which, the company believes, hold the key for the next big jump in growth. While the user base from higher-income countries has shifted to other social media platforms, the user base of other countries remains under-penetrated and easy for Facebook to onboard using its free-internet programmes.