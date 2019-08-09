Technology
Facebook offering 'millions' to publishers for news
Updated : August 09, 2019 11:06 AM IST
TheÂ Wall Street Journal reported ThursdayÂ that Facebook representatives had told news executives that they'd pay as much as $3 million a year to license stories, headlines and other material.
The Journal report was not clear as to whether Facebook was offering $3 million to individual publishers or in total to all news organizations.
Many in the news industry have long blamed Facebook and Google for using their content for free while the social network slurped up the majority of digital ad dollars, imperiling the news industry.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more