Facebook offering 'millions' to publishers for news

Updated : August 09, 2019 11:06 AM IST

TheÂ Wall Street Journal reported ThursdayÂ that Facebook representatives had told news executives that they'd pay as much as $3 million a year to license stories, headlines and other material.
The Journal report was not clear as to whether Facebook was offering $3 million to individual publishers or in total to all news organizations.
Many in the news industry have long blamed Facebook and Google for using their content for free while the social network slurped up the majority of digital ad dollars, imperiling the news industry.
