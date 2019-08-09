Facebook loses facial recognition appeal, must face privacy class action
Updated : August 09, 2019 07:31 PM IST
The 3-0 decision from the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco exposes Facebook to billions of dollars in potential damages to the Illinois users who brought the case.
Federal court procedures allowed the plaintiffs to sue Facebook in California though they called Illinois home.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more