Three weeks after Facebook's Public Policy Director (India, South, and Central Asia) Ankhi Das quite the company amid controversy, the social media giant is looking for a suitable candidate to fill the position.

In a recent LinkedIn post, the company has invited applications for the post of Director and Head of Public Policy, India. The post read: The ideal candidate is a public policy leader, passionate about Facebook and its family of apps - Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram - who can combine a talent for seeing the potential of technology with the ability to use the company’s platforms to drive value for people across India.

"A deeply strategic thinker with a deep knowledge of India’s political economy and appreciation for the complexity of current discussions globally on the creation of new rules around the Internet. This role will work under the direction of the Managing Director, India and will partner closely with the global public policy leadership team that is dealing with several interesting and crucial public policy challenges of our times, including privacy, safety and security, freedom of expression, and the impact of the internet on economic growth.”

Minimum qualification required for the job is 20+ years of experience in public policy and experience in people management.

Ankhi Das, Facebook's former Public Policy Director, quit the social media giant months after reports suggested that she had interfered with its content moderation policies.

Das is believed to have shown favoritism towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and belittled the Opposition (Congress). The accusations were denied by Facebook as Ajit Mohan, Managing Director of Facebook said in a statement, "Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service. She has been a part of my leadership team for over the last two years, a role in which she has made enormous contributions. We are grateful for her service and wish her the very best for the future."