Facebook let 3rd-party vendors listen to your Messenger chats
Updated : August 14, 2019 02:18 PM IST
Since 2015, Facebook Messenger has offered a feature to transcribe voice clips to text, although it is turned off by default.
After facing flak, Google and Apple both stopped snooping on users' conversations.
