#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Facebook launches dating service in United States

Updated : September 06, 2019 08:08 AM IST

The company said users will be able to integrate their Instagram accounts with Facebook’s dating profile and add Instagram followers to their “Secret Crush” lists.
That feature allows users to indicate romantic interest in a friend, without the attraction becoming public.
The service would be optional for Facebook and Instagram users, the company said, adding that dating activity of users will not appear on their profile or news feed.
Facebook launches dating service in United States
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kotak Mahindra makes net profit of Rs 1,124 crore in Q4

Kotak Mahindra makes net profit of Rs 1,124 crore in Q4

India to offer Russia $1 billion loan to develop Far East

India to offer Russia $1 billion loan to develop Far East

Home, auto loans to get cheaper from October 1: All that you need to know about RBI asking banks to link lending rates to an external benchmark

Home, auto loans to get cheaper from October 1: All that you need to know about RBI asking banks to link lending rates to an external benchmark

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV