Facebook launches dating service in United States

The company said users will be able to integrate their Instagram accounts with Facebook’s dating profile and add Instagram followers to their “Secret Crush” lists.
That feature allows users to indicate romantic interest in a friend, without the attraction becoming public.
The service would be optional for Facebook and Instagram users, the company said, adding that dating activity of users will not appear on their profile or news feed.
