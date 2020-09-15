  • SENSEX
Facebook launches climate science information center amid fake news criticism

Updated : September 15, 2020 11:43 AM IST

Facebook said the project is modeled on its COVID-19 Information Center, and launched a similar feature last month on voting in preparation for U.S. elections in November.
The tool will be rolled out in the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, and eventually to other countries.
Facebook has faced allegations that it permits false claims around climate change through a policy that exempts opinion articles from its external fact-checking system.
Facebook launches climate science information center amid fake news criticism

