Technology
Facebook is considering hiding like counts, says report
Updated : September 03, 2019 03:07 PM IST
In May, Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, began trialling the change in Canada, which hid the number of likes photos and videos received.
Now, Facebook has confirmed to TechCrunch that it is considering hiding the information from its news feed.
It is believed that Facebook would begin trialling it gradually, scaling back if it hurts usage or ad revenue too much.
