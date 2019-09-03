Facebook is considering hiding like counts, says report

Facebook is testing the removal of the number of likes a post receives in its news feed, months after Instagram rolled out the feature, TechCrunch reported.

In May, Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, began trialling the change in Canada, which hid the number of likes photos and videos received, in order to create a “less pressurised” atmosphere. It extended the trial to six other countries in July, which were Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Brazil, Ireland, and Japan.

Now, Facebook has confirmed to TechCrunch that it is considering hiding the information from its news feed, showing a viewer just the names of a few mutual friends in the ‘people who reacted’ section. The move is thought to be an effort to prevent users from deleting less-liked posts and destructively comparing themselves to others’ profiles, the report added.

Jane Manchun Wang, who is known to reverse engineer apps, found the Facebook prototype in its Android app. However, the feature isn’t live for users yet.

The Menlo Park-based company did not share results from the Instagram hiding test, nor did it confirm its exact motives or the schedule to start the testing.