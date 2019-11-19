#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Smart Tech

Facebook, Instagram down again, users clueless

Updated : November 19, 2019 11:58 AM IST

The outages did not appear to hit the entire Facebook network but several areas reported disruption in services.
The social networking platform was yet to identify or comment on the latest outage.
The biggest outage Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram faced was in March that lasted for more than 14 hours.
Facebook, Instagram down again, users clueless
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV