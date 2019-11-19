Smart Tech
Facebook, Instagram down again, users clueless
Updated : November 19, 2019 11:58 AM IST
The outages did not appear to hit the entire Facebook network but several areas reported disruption in services.
The social networking platform was yet to identify or comment on the latest outage.
The biggest outage Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram faced was in March that lasted for more than 14 hours.
