Facebook, Instagram ban eggplant, peach as sexual emojis
Updated : October 30, 2019 10:57 AM IST
The new community standards refer to "(commonly used) sexual emojis or emoji strings" as criteria which qualify as "Suggestive Elements".
According to adult industry news portal XBIZ, Facebook and Instagram are targeting sex workers with updated community standards.
