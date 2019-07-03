Technology
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Down: Users facing issues with media downloads
Updated : July 03, 2019 09:30 PM IST
More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
The website's live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in parts of Europe and the United States.
