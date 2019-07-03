In association with
Technology

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Down: Users facing issues with media downloads

Updated : July 03, 2019 09:30 PM IST

More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
The website's live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in parts of Europe and the United States.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Down: Users facing issues with media downloads
