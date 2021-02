At a time when the Indian government is evaluating new rules to regulate social media, especially in the light of its recent standoff with Twitter over blocking of accounts, Facebook's India head spoke of creating trust, the need for frameworks and giving users 'more control'.

Speaking at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum on Friday, Facebook India managing director Ajit Mohan said on issues where there is a trade-off between free expression and safety, individual companies should not be making the choice, and that regulations should ensure there is a framework for such issues.

The Facebook executive’s comments come just days after one of the most heated standoffs between the Indian government and social media company Twitter, over the latter's refusal to fully comply with the blocking of certain accounts red-flagged by the authorities.

"We are coming to the end of the phase of the absence of rules for innovation. For the last few years, there was focus on the trust of only the elite. We have to build a framework for the trust of masses," Mohan said during a panel titled 'How do we sustain trust in technology?’.

"There are many issues where trade offs between free expression and safety are very complex. But individual companies should not be making choices. Regulations should ensure that there is a framework in such trade offs," Mohan said.

Further, Mohan said a global framework is necessary for internet and technology, and that democracies should work together. He has also appeared before Parliament's committee that is working on bringing out the country’s first policy for data protection.

At a time when Facebook is looking to assuage WhatsApp users about its new privacy policy and is facing backlash for its take-it-or-leave-it approach, the company’s India head said the private sector should look to give users ‘more control over their interactions and connectedness to technology’ and that transparency by companies helps build trust.

"The private sector should give users control over their interactions and connectedness to technology and more transparency. The more companies are transparent about their framework, it enables them to build trust," Mohan added.