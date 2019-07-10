Facebook, Google under I-T lens for underreporting revenues, says report

The Income-Tax department will scrutinise tech giants Google and Facebook to check underreporting of their revenues in India, as they are not in proportion with the scale of their advertising business in the country, Business Standard reported, citing sources.

It has been observed by the IT department that most global firms running businesses in India have been underreporting their income due to the withholding tax or equalisation levy charged on them, the report said.

In 2016, the Narendra-Modi government had imposed a withholding tax of 6 percent on global firms.

Unlike other global firms, tech companies like Google and Facebook have to pay 6 percent withholding tax for the advertisement on their sites, instead of a 40 percent corporation tax which is charged on other firms, the report added.