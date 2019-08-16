Legal
Facebook failed to warn users of known risks before 2018 breach, says court filing
Updated : August 16, 2019 06:55 AM IST
The lawsuit, which combined several legal actions, stems from Facebook Inc's worst-ever security breach in September, when hackers stole login codes - or "access tokens" - that allowed them to access nearly 29 million accounts.
Facebook has revealed few details since initially disclosing the attack, saying only that it affected a "broad" spectrum of users without breaking down the numbers by country.
