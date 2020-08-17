Business Facebook faces heat from Indian lawmakers on content practices Updated : August 17, 2020 01:31 PM IST Facebook was already a "Left-Congress-leaning platform," said BJP lawmaker and former minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. On Sunday, the Congress party said on Twitter, "Millions of Indians are controlled and manipulated by BJP through Facebook," and its popular messenging service, WhatsApp. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply