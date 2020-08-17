  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

Facebook faces heat from Indian lawmakers on content practices

Updated : August 17, 2020 01:31 PM IST

Facebook was already a "Left-Congress-leaning platform," said BJP lawmaker and former minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
On Sunday, the Congress party said on Twitter, "Millions of Indians are controlled and manipulated by BJP through Facebook," and its popular messenging service, WhatsApp.
Facebook faces heat from Indian lawmakers on content practices

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

NTPC shares surge 7% after Q1 earnings beat street estimates

NTPC shares surge 7% after Q1 earnings beat street estimates

Glenmark Pharma shares surge 7% over robust Q1FY21 earnings

Glenmark Pharma shares surge 7% over robust Q1FY21 earnings

United Breweries posts Q1 net loss of Rs 114.50 crore as COVID-19 hits sales

United Breweries posts Q1 net loss of Rs 114.50 crore as COVID-19 hits sales

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement