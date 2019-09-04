Technology
Facebook face recognition feature to replace tag suggestions
Updated : September 04, 2019 02:33 PM IST
People who had the tag suggestions setting turned off will see a notice about face recognition and a button to turn it on or keep it off.
vFacebook was sued in Illinois over the tag suggestion feature and a federal appeals court has ruled the lawsuit can proceed.
