Facebook expands 'Shops' to WhatsApp, announces more e-commerce updates

Social media giant Facebook is launching its "Shops" feature on WhatsApp in several countries and Facebook Marketplace in the US, the company said on Tuesday as it announced a slew of changes to its commerce-related offerings.

"New commerce features coming to support businesses and make shopping easier: Shops on WhatsApp and Marketplace, Instagram Visual Search and Shops Ads,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a long post on the social media site

Zuckerberg also shed light on how the Shops feature would look like on the messaging app WhatsApp. He said users will soon be able to view a Shop on WhatsApp and with the option of chatting with them before buying something. In addition to that, businesses only need to set up their shop once to have it work across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Instagram will also have a new feature called Visual Search, which will help people discover products based on images that inspire them, Zuckerberg added.

Zuckerberg said that via Shop Ads, they will launch new ads to personalize the shopping experience and point users to a Shop's curated collection. “More than 1 billion people use Marketplace each month, so we're making it easy for businesses to bring their Shops into Marketplace to reach even more people,” Zuckerberg added.