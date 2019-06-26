Technology
Facebook develops real-time, interactive VR avatars
Updated : June 26, 2019 06:44 PM IST
The researchers have configured a headset with minimum sensors for facial capture and their system enables two-way, authentic social interaction in VR.
The team said the VR system can animate avatar heads with highly detailed personal likeness by precisely tracking users' real-time facial expressions using a minimum set of headset-mounted cameras (HMC).
