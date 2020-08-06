  • SENSEX
Facebook deletes Trump post claiming children are 'almost immune' to COVID-19

Updated : August 06, 2020 09:58 AM IST

The post in question was a video clip of a Trump interview on Fox News Channel uploaded by the Trump campaign on Wednesday. The US President claims in the clip that children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.
The Trump campaign accused Facebook of "flagrant bias."
"The President was stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus," Courtney Parella, the campaign's deputy national press secretary, said in an emailed statement.
