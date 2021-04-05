Facebook data breach 2021: Details of 533 million users leaked, what we know so far Updated : April 05, 2021 01:11 PM IST The leaked details include names, gender, occupation, marital and relationship status, email addresses and phone numbers Even in 2019, the same data was leaked and sold on Telegram for a fee of $20 per search Published : April 05, 2021 01:11 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply