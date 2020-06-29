  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

Facebook-BCG report on the mobile category decodes how 7/10 Indian mobile consumers are likely to be digitally influenced

Updated : June 29, 2020 01:13 PM IST

As India grapples with the immediate ramification of the COVID-19 outbreak, Facebook & Boston Consulting Group (BCG), release the second Turn the Tide report.
The Turn The Tide report on mobile category highlights opportunities that businesses can utilize to leverage digital acceleration in consumer’s lives.
Facebook-BCG report on the mobile category decodes how 7/10 Indian mobile consumers are likely to be digitally influenced

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

SoftBank to repurchase $1.9 billion of corporate bonds

SoftBank to repurchase $1.9 billion of corporate bonds

NTPC Q4 net profit decline 70% to Rs 1,523 crore on higher tax provision

NTPC Q4 net profit decline 70% to Rs 1,523 crore on higher tax provision

Infosys AGM: Covid, H1B, China tensions play on shareholders' minds

Infosys AGM: Covid, H1B, China tensions play on shareholders' minds

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement