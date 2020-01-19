Facebook apologises after vulgar translation of Xi Jinping's name
Updated : January 19, 2020 01:06 PM IST
The error came to light on the second day of a visit by the president to the Southeast Asian country, where Xi and state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi signed dozens of agreements.
A statement about the visit published on Suu Kyi’s official Facebook page was littered with references to “Mr Shithole” when translated to English, while a headline in local news journal the Irrawaddy appeared as “Dinner honors president shithole”.
It was not clear how long the issue had lasted but Google’s translation function did not show the same error.
