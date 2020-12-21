Facebook and Apple lock horns over upcoming iOS privacy changes

A day after Facebook published newspaper ads to criticise Apple for the company's upcoming iOS privacy changes, the tech giant has hit back saying that Apple stands up for its users.

"We believe that this is a simple matter of standing up for our users. Users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites — and they should have the choice to allow that or not," Apple said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The development comes after Facebook criticised Apple's plan to bring iOS 14 privacy changes that would make it tough to target users with ads. "We're standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere," reads the headline of a Facebook ad inside the New York Times, the Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The new feature was announced at Apple's annual developer conference WWDC 2020 in June and would require app developers to notify a user of an app's intent to track the user's IDFA (ID for Advertisers). Facebook allege that the new feature, whose enforcement has been postponed by Apple till next year, would impact its ad business.

According to Facebook, these changes may lead to a huge decline in its Audience Network advertising business-- an in-app advertising network for mobile apps. Apple, which had earlier accused Facebook of a "disregard for user privacy,” has responded to the new ads by saying that users should know when their data is being collected.