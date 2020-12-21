  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Smart Tech

Facebook and Apple lock horns over upcoming iOS privacy changes

Updated : December 21, 2020 12:52 PM IST

Facebook criticised Apple's plan to bring iOS 14 privacy changes that would make it tough to target users with ads.
Facebook allege that the new feature, whose enforcement has been postponed by Apple till next year, would impact its ad business.
Apple, which had earlier accused Facebook of a "disregard for user privacy,” has responded to the new ads by saying that users should know when their data is being collected.
Facebook and Apple lock horns over upcoming iOS privacy changes

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore; active cases at 3.03 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally over 1.05 crore; active cases at 3.03 lakh

These 8 Sensex companies' valuation zoom Rs 1.25 lakh crore; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

These 8 Sensex companies' valuation zoom Rs 1.25 lakh crore; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

IDBI Bank raises Rs 1,435 crore from 44 investors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement