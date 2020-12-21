Smart Tech
Facebook and Apple lock horns over upcoming iOS privacy changes
Updated : December 21, 2020 12:52 PM IST
Facebook criticised Apple's plan to bring iOS 14 privacy changes that would make it tough to target users with ads.
Facebook allege that the new feature, whose enforcement has been postponed by Apple till next year, would impact its ad business.
Apple, which had earlier accused Facebook of a "disregard for user privacy,” has responded to the new ads by saying that users should know when their data is being collected.