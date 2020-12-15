Smart Tech Extra-marital app Gleeden crosses 13 lakh users in India Updated : December 15, 2020 04:47 PM IST According to the company, the platform has gained almost three lakh subscribers in the last four months of which 2.5 lakh users were added in the past two months. Gleeden also informed that Indians stay in chat slightly longer than Europeans -- on average 3.5 hours per day versus three hours. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.