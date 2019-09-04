Exploring the unknown: Why Chandrayaan-2 targets landing on the lunar South Pole

After completing the second de-orbiting maneuver successfully, Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is inching towards making a historic soft-landing on the lunar South Pole on September 7.

Chandrayaan-2 is Indiaâ€™s second lunar expedition, yet first in the line to explore the South Polar Region of the Moon. So far, no lunar journey could achieve a successful soft landing on this unexplored section.

According to Isro, the mission will help us gain a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface.

While there, it also aims to explore discoveries made by Chandrayaan-1, such as the presence of water molecules on the Moon and new rock types with unique chemical composition.

According to Nasa, the lunar South Pole is one of the most compelling places in the entire Solar System, making it to the interest list of lunar scientists. The towering massifs of the South Pole-Aitken Basin can be accessed, and these massifs contain impact melt that will allow scientists to unambiguously determine the age of this huge basin.

Furthermore, permanently shadowed craters may harbour reservoirs of ice and other volatile compounds that could serve as a tremendously valuable resource for future explorers.

Additionally, these volatile deposits could contain a priceless record of water composition dating back to the beginning of our Solar System, an incomparable dataset for astrobiology investigations.

This mission intends to expand Indiaâ€™s footprint in space, inspire future generation of scientists, engineers and explorers, and surpass international aspirations by landing on the unexplored yet crucial section of the lunar surface.