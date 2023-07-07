Exploring the 'Fediverse' and its connection to Meta's new app 'Threads'

Users of Threads have come across the word ‘Fediverse’ which may sound similar to ‘Metaverse’ but it is quite different.

Meta launched its new app Threads on Thursday, a direct rival to Twitter. The platform has already hit over 30 million users within 24 hours of its launch and became the hottest topic on the internet.

While users have been discussing the features of Threads, they have also come across a new term ‘Fediverse’ which sounds similar to ‘metaverse’.

Users of Threads come across the mention of Fediverse in one of its initial walkthrough screens which says, “Future versions of Threads will work with the fediverse.”