Facebook-owned WhatsApp sued Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO Group this week alleging that it exploited its video calling system to snoop on 1,400 selected users globally.

The micro-blogging platform confirmed that Indian human rights activists and journalists were among those targeted by the spyware and that the company reached out to the affected users this week.

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said the lawsuit was filed after an investigation showed the Israeli firm's role the cyberattack, despite its denials.

What is Pegasus and how does it operate and infect devices?

Developed by the Israeli cyber arms firm, NSO Group, Pegasus is a spyware that can be installed on devices running on iOS and Android by sending people malicious “exploit links.” Upon clicking on a malicious link, Pegasus secretly penetrates in the device and it extracts users private data, i.e. it can read text messages, track calls, collect passwords, trace the phone location as well as gather information from apps including (but not limited to) iMessage, Gmail, Viber, Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Skype.

According to Citizen Lab, once Pegasus is installed, it begins contacting the operator’s command and control (C&C) servers to receive and execute operators’ commands, and send back the target’s private data, including passwords, contact lists, calendar events, text messages, and live voice calls from popular mobile messaging apps.

WhatsApp in a blogpost has written, “We sent a special WhatsApp message to approximately 1,400 users that we have reason to believe were impacted by [May 2019] attack to directly inform them about what happened.”