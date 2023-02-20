Explainer | The era of social media subscriptions has dawned — is that a good thing?

If Twitter's, and now Meta's, pay-to-verify experiment proves successful and actually adds to their revenue streams, then other social media platforms like Snap, TikTok (not in India), Reddit are sure to follow suit and before you know it you'll be paying a hefty chunk each month towards social media subscriptions.

One thing you cannot accuse the tech industry of is sitting on its laurels and not following a trend. In the tumultuous months following Elon Musk's takeover of microblogging platform Twitter, the billionaire-CEO announced plans for a blue checkmark subscription service. On Monday, February 20, out of the blue (no pun intended), Meta Platforms followed suit with the "Meta verified" subscription.

Let's first look at Twitter

Musk's plans for a subscription-tier verification service did not exactly start on the right note. Twitter rolled out a disastrous "pay for blue ticks" service, which was just as quickly rolled back after millions of fake accounts popped up on the website.

Since then, Musk seems to have finetuned his strategy — grey ticks for government entities or officials, gold badges for organisations and blue ticks for verified individuals. Those who had the coveted blue tick before Musk's takeover continue to sport those badges — now called "legacy blue ticks" — albeit, if you click on the icon, you're shown this message: "This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable."

On February 10, in reply to a query, Musk tweeted that all legacy blue checks will be removed soon.

Only Musk can decide which legacy verified accounts are "corrupt" or otherwise.

For some blue checkmarks, this message pops up, possibly indicating that they are not considered legacy checkmarks and could be shielded from Musk's promised purge. "This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."

Again, only one man knows what will happen to these verified accounts — Musk.

Further, Twitter said on February 18 that it will allow only paid subscribers to use text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method to secure their accounts. After March 20, "only Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to use text messages as their two-factor authentication method," the company tweeted.

Two-factor authentication, meant to make accounts more secure, requires an account holder to use a second authentication method in addition to a password. Twitter allows 2FA by text message, authentication app and a security key.

The company believes phone-number-based 2FA is being abused by "bad actors," according to a Wednesday blog post that the company's tweet linked to.

Twitter Blue

In India, the Twitter Blue subscription service costs Rs 650 per month, or Rs 6,800 annually (billed annually, translating into around Rs 567 a month).

For this monthly fee, Twitter Blue subscribers are promised:

All the existing Blue features: The ability to edit tweets, upload full HD (1080p) videos, the Reader feature, custom navigation, bookmark folders, top articles "and more."

Rocket to the top of replies, mentions and search: Tweets from verified users will be prioritised — helping to fight scams and spams.

See half the ads: See 50 percent fewer ads in the home timeline.

Post longer videos: Put up longer videos to their Twitter accounts.

Early access: Get early access to new features with Twitter Blue Labs.

NFT profile pictures

What about Meta verified?

For creators, Meta verified starts at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on iOS. The new service will debut this week in Australia and New Zealand before being made available in additional nations.

Meta verified offers its subscribers:

A verified badge, confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.

More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.

Help when you need it with access to a real person for common account issues.

Increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform — like search, comments and recommendations.

Exclusive features to express yourself in unique ways.

The availability of the Meta verified subscription service for Android users is not yet known. Android users would need to wait a little bit longer to use the paid membership service.

In simple terms, by paying a monthly charge, any Instagram or Facebook content producer can purchase the blue badge and authenticates their account.

What's next?

Think about all the free-to-use social media apps out there — Snap, TikTok (not in India), Reddit, the bemoaned BeReal, etc. Reddit does offer a premium, subscription-based tier, but it doesn't really add any value to your experience on the platform.

Should Twitter and Meta's experiment prove successful and actually add to their revenue streams, then all the other social media platforms are sure to follow suit and before you know it, you'll be paying a hefty chunk each month towards social media subscriptions.

It must be noted here that Twitter and Meta are justifying this service by claiming it is in the interest of user safety. While Twitter says paid verification will help weed out impersonators and scammers, Meta says: "It’s important to feel confident that your identity and accounts are safe and that the people you’re interacting with are who they say they are."

It's too early to say whether this will be a good thing or bad — it might make it easier for those who genuinely want to make a mark on social media but are currently struggling for various reasons, but it could also make it easier for anyone willing to fork out money to expand their spheres on influence online.

We're certain to get more details in the days to come, but if Twitter Blue is anything to go by, one thing is for certain — you will have to pay to verify.