  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Politics

Explainer: How will Trump get his message out without social media?

Updated : January 11, 2021 06:15 PM IST

Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc-owned Google, Apple Inc, and Amazon.com Inc took their strongest actions yet against Trump to limit his reach
Trump, who leaves office on Jan. 20, is left with alternatives such as online conservative platform Gab, a free-speech network with almost no censorship rules, that has far less of a reach.
Explainer: How will Trump get his message out without social media?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

People shouldn't hesitate to get vaccinated, listen to scientists: Delhi's 1st COVID patient

People shouldn't hesitate to get vaccinated, listen to scientists: Delhi's 1st COVID patient

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Govt buys 531 lakh tonnes paddy till Jan 8 at MSP for over Rs 1 lakh crore

Govt buys 531 lakh tonnes paddy till Jan 8 at MSP for over Rs 1 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement