Explained: Why US FTC is calling for Facebook to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a pair of antitrust lawsuits against the social media giant, Facebook. The lawsuits backed by 48 American states accuse Facebook has abused its dominance in the digital marketplace.

The coalition of states has accused Facebook of engaging in 'buying and burying' strategy to choke the competition.

The lawsuit

The US FTC and the coalition of 48 states have filed parallel lawsuits in the federal court of America. The cases follow the Justice Department suit filed earlier in October. The lawsuits accuse Facebook of engaging in illegal strategies to maintain its unlawful monopoly in the industry.

The focus was on Facebook's acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The lawsuits claimed that both the acquisition deals were aimed to squash the competition, further cementing Facebook's dominance.

Significance of the lawsuits

With the latest lawsuits filed, Facebook has become the second big tech company to face legal challenges.

Earlier this year, the US Justice Department sued Google accusing it of taking advantage of its market power to fend off rivals.

The Commission and the state coalition has explained that Facebook's strategies to eradicate competition deny Americans of their right to alternative social networks.

They highlighted that the existence of alternate social media platforms would better protect Americans' right to privacy.

New York AG Letitia James told reporters on a video conference on Wednesday: "While consumers have been spending time keeping in touch on Facebook, Facebook has been spending time surveilling users personal information and profiting from it."

Scott Rosenberg, managing editor of technology at Axios, in a blog post said these lawsuits — from Facebook to Google, and Amazon to Apple — aim to question the strategies the big tech giants have employed to conquer and even carve their universe.

These efforts aim to widen the lens of tech regulation in the country, he added.

Implication of lawsuits

FTC is asking the court to grant a permanent injunction in the federal court that might unwind Facebook. The agency has demanded that Facebook break off WhatsApp and Instagram into separate entities.

As a result of this lawsuit, Facebook might be forced into spinning off its prized acquisitions — WhatsApp and Instagram — into separate entities.

Further, the coalition wants the court to block the social media giant from engaging in anti-competitive practices. The states have also demanded that Facebook make the states aware before making acquisitions worth $10 million.

Facebook's response

In its defence, Facebook said that the mergers have inevitably benefitted the consumers. It further that Facebook's merger with WhatsApp and Facebook have helped both the firms to reach heights they could not have otherwise reached.

Facebook's counsel, Jennifer Newstead, further argued for Facebook saying that the FTC approved these acquisitions.

She added, "the government now wants a do-over, sending a chilling warning to American business that no sale is ever final."