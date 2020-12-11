Technology Explained: Why US FTC is calling for Facebook to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp Updated : December 11, 2020 11:44 PM IST The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a pair of antitrust lawsuits on the social media giant, Facebook. The lawsuits backed by 48 American states accuse Facebook of engaging in illegal activities to snub the competition. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.