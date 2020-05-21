Technology Explained: What is Plandemic, and why has YouTube taken down the coronavirus 'documentary'? Updated : May 21, 2020 03:53 PM IST Plandemic is a 26-minute video which was released by its maker Mikki Willis on YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo and a dedicated website on May 4. The video, which is peddling a plethora of right-wing conspiracy theories, quickly gained traction after being shared on Facebook groups and pages. Notably, some of the theories advanced in the video have been US President Donald Trump’s favourite talking points during the course of the pandemic that has killed nearly 95,000 US nationals.