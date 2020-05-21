Explained: What is Plandemic, and why has YouTube taken down the coronavirus 'documentary'?

Coronavirus spreads fast, really fast. COVID-19, the resulting disease from coronavirus, has infected five million people and killed more than 320,000 in the five months since its identification in December.

Yet the terrifying pace of its spread is no match for the speedy transmission of misinformation about the deadly virus. And a new purported documentary is further evidence in support of that truism.

What is Plandemic?

Plandemic is a 26-minute video which was released by its maker Mikki Willis on YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo and a dedicated website on May 4.

The video, which is peddling a plethora of right-wing conspiracy theories, quickly gained traction after being shared on Facebook groups and pages. And according to a New York Times report, its online spread has outstripped other viral content by some distance.

It racked up 8 million views in about a week of going live on YouTube.

What does Plandemic show?

The video is in an interview format where Judy Mikovits, a biologist with a chequered past, is interviewed by the filmmaker Willis. It is interspersed with archival and recent video footage to support Mikovits’ assertions about coronavirus.

The video peddles a lot of the right-wing talking points, including questioning the effectiveness and purpose of vaccines in general, logic behind wearing masks and gloves as preventive measures against the virus, ongoing lockdowns worldwide, provenance of coronavirus and hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19, among a whole host of others.

Notably, some of the theories advanced in the video have been US President Donald Trump’s favourite talking points during the course of the pandemic that has killed nearly 95,000 US nationals.

He has continuously raised doubts about the origins of the virus, famously refuses to wear masks, railed against lockdowns in states, supported gun-wielding anti-lockdown protesters and recently claimed to be taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus despite warnings from his own agencies against the dangers posed by the anti-malaria drug.

How did Plandemic spread so quickly?

The far-right conspiracy theory platform QAnon—which is big on promoting pro-Trump content—was among the first Facebook pages with a mass following to post the video.

It gained further traction after being shared by anti-vaccine physician Christiane Northrup to her half a million followers. Republican politician Melissa Ackison, MMA fighter Nick Catone and pages exhorting reopening of American cities and states have been noted by NYT as major proponents of the video. Their push accelerated Plandemic’s spread.

Why did YouTube and Facebook take down Plandemic?

Plandemic was taken down by YouTube and Facebook on May 7 for violation of their misinformation policies. The video is no longer available on those platforms.

But, as the adage goes, nothing ever dies on the internet.

The video is available on peer-to-peer file sharing platforms and there must be countless copies going around on the social media platforms as well.

I typed Plandemic on YouTube and there are a lot of videos with that title. Why is that?

The sheer viral spread of Plandemic has generated a lot of interest in the video, with people eager to find out more about the theories it advances and their veracity.

No wonder then it has inspired a cottage industry of videos debunking claims and assertions made in the film. From point-by-point rebuttal to a wider look at conspiracy theories, there are numerous videos on Plandemic doing the rounds currently.