Explained: What is Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a savings, lending and borrowing platform built on the Terra Blockchain. It offers lucrative passive income opportunities for depositors and provides borrowers easy access to collateral-backed stablecoin loans.

What Is a Stablecoin?

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are backed by a reserve asset. This reserve asset can be a fiat currency such as USD or EUR, and it can also be a commodity such as gold or silver.

Since they are backed by physical assets, they tend to be more stable and offer protection against the volatility of traditional cryptocurrencies.

How Does Anchor Protocol (ANC) Work?

The workings of the Anchor Protocol are dependent on three main components: bAssets, a money market, and loan liquidation. To understand bAssets, we must first understand the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

In a blockchain that runs the PoS consensus mechanism, several validators on the network need to reach a consensus regarding the validity of a transaction before adding it to the blockchain.

However, to become a validator, you need to pledge a certain amount of the blockchain’s native tokens toward the development of the network. The more tokens you pledge, the higher your chances of becoming a validator.

These tokens are locked into the network and cannot be used for a certain amount of time. In exchange, users earn rewards in proportion to the number of tokens they have pledged. And this process is known as staking.

A bAsset, or a bonded asset, is a token that represents the ownership of a staked asset in the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism.

Like the staked asset it represents, a bAsset also provides the holder with block rewards. However, unlike staked assets, bAssets are both transportable and fungible. This allows users to conduct transactions with bAssets in the same way that they do with the underlying PoS asset.

In conclusion, a bAsset lets its owner collect block rewards without losing the liquidity and fungibility of his/her staked assets. These bonded assets can be produced on any blockchain that employs the PoS consensus mechanism and supports smart contracts, making them widely applicable.

What is the borrowing and lending process like?

It's a relatively simple process - users deposit their stablecoins on the Anchor Platform, and in exchange for doing so, they receive lucrative returns of around 20 percent. The platform then pools these stablecoins and lends them out to borrowers.

Borrowers need to deposit their bAssets on the platform as collateral to secure the loan. The rewards earned through the staked assets help power the returns for depositors in the network. However, due to the volatility of bAssets, borrowers are required to over-collateralize their loans. Despite this, if the loan-to-value ratio dips below a specified percentage, Anchor will start selling the assets to repay the loan.

The rates for depositors and borrowers are calculated using an automated interest rate algorithm based on borrowing demand and availability. And the cornerstone of this algorithm is the Terra pool’s utilization ratio.

Currently, the Anchor Protocol only accepts deposits and provides loans in one stablecoin - TerraUSD (UST). Further, the platform accepts only two bAssets as collateral for UST loans - bonded LUNA (bLuna) or bonded ETH (bETH).

Unique features of ANC

Principal safety

The Anchor Protocol uses the process of collateral liquidation to ensure that depositors’ principal is safe and protected at all costs. The subsequent deposits are secured as long as they are over-collateralized. The entire objective here is to keep deposits safe by paying off all the debts that are in danger of failing to meet collateral requirements.

Great tool for saving money

Crypto assets may not be the best option for customers seeking low-risk passive income due to their significant price volatility. However, Anchor provides a solution with Terra stablecoin money markets. Depositors of Terra stablecoins will receive stablecoins in exchange, avoiding the significant volatility of other crypto assets. Also, Anchor's deposit interest rate stability method protects against volatility by ensuring consistent returns.

Users can leverage price and stake yields

Users can leverage their positions by using their assets as collateral to borrow stablecoins and buy more of the same asset. Users can also benefit by borrowing stablecoin at a low cost and investing in bAssets with a higher yield than their borrowing cost. Users seeking extra stablecoin liquidity can do so with little to no additional interest because the deposit interest rate is supported by their assets' block rewards.