Business Explained: What is a super app and why Facebook deal could propel Jio into one Updated : May 04, 2020 03:10 PM IST With Reliance and Facebook combining forces, the possibilities of offerings on the Jio platform has increased substantially. Combining these forces into one portends a dominant super app for the Indian market.