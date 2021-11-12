Explained: What are NFTs? A look at India's most popular NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a special type of token that cannot be used to exchange other tokens. This means each NFT has unique characteristics.

NFTs are digital assets that usually represent art, collectible, and in-game items. One can trade in NFTs online. They are generally encoded within smart contracts on a blockchain.

In the world of digitisation, NFTs have opened a new realm of opportunities. They are gradually becoming popular in India. In fact, recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collections of 'Madhushala', autographed posters and collectibles sold for about Rs 7.18 crore in an auction.

Here's is everything you need to know about NFTs in India