0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • technology>

  • Explained: What are NFTs? A look at India's most popular NFTs

Explained: What are NFTs? A look at India's most popular NFTs

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

NFTs are digital assets that usually represent art, collectible, and in-game items. Here's a look at India's most popular NFTs

Explained: What are NFTs? A look at India's most popular NFTs
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a special type of token that cannot be used to exchange other tokens. This means each NFT has unique characteristics.
NFTs are digital assets that usually represent art, collectible, and in-game items. One can trade in NFTs online. They are generally encoded within smart contracts on a blockchain.
In the world of digitisation, NFTs have opened a new realm of opportunities. They are gradually becoming popular in India. In fact, recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collections of 'Madhushala', autographed posters and collectibles sold for about Rs 7.18 crore in an auction.
Here's is everything you need to know about NFTs in India
(Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
Tags
Previous Article

Bharat Forge Q2FY22: Underlying demand very strong; supply chain issues causing lot of disruption, says CMD

Next Article

FINO Payments Bank to invest IPO proceeds in technology, digital, marketing & branding

next story