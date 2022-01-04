Explained: The history of metaverse

Metaverse may have become the buzzword only recently, but it is well-known Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web (www) in 1989. Then in 1992, sci-fi writer Neal Stephenson coined the term 'metaverse' to describe a 3D virtual space.

Fast forward to 2022, the metaverse is a digital world created using different technologies like Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (VR), and cryptocurrency, and the Internet.

However, a lot happened in these 30 years, from Philip Rosedale's 'Second Life' online virtual world in 2003 to Mark Zuckerberg's 2021 announcement of Meta's (formerly Facebook) metaverse plan.

Here's a look at the history of the metaverse