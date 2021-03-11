  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology

Explained: Sarbloh, the 'justice' seeking ransomware and its farmers protest connect

Updated : March 11, 2021 06:54 PM IST

The ransomware makes its way through Word documents claiming to contain a political message in support of protesting farmers
The ransomware, once downloaded, encrypts the files on your computer with the extension .sarbloh
Explained: Sarbloh, the 'justice' seeking ransomware and its farmers protest connect
Published : March 11, 2021 06:54 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Explained: All you need to know about Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion US stimulus bill

Explained: All you need to know about Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion US stimulus bill

Upcoming IPO: Kalyan Jewellers could list on March 16; may cut offer size to Rs 1,175 crore

Upcoming IPO: Kalyan Jewellers could list on March 16; may cut offer size to Rs 1,175 crore

Dual front airbags mandatory for new vehicles from April 1

Dual front airbags mandatory for new vehicles from April 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement