Explained: Sarbloh, the 'justice' seeking ransomware and its farmers protest connect Updated : March 11, 2021 06:54 PM IST The ransomware makes its way through Word documents claiming to contain a political message in support of protesting farmers The ransomware, once downloaded, encrypts the files on your computer with the extension .sarbloh Published : March 11, 2021 06:54 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply