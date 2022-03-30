Explained: PlayStation Plus 3-tier subscription system; check pricing

Sony recently announced a new subscription service, which is a combination of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services. This new subscription service will have three tiers, with different offerings and pricing accordingly.
One can sign up for a PS Plus membership through the PlayStation Store for one month, three months, or a full one year. The pricing of the subscription is dependent on the region of the world you live in. In case a PS Plus subscription expires, you will lose access to all the benefits the service offers like all the PS5 and PS4 games you have downloaded which were available for free. You can regain access to them by signing up to PS Plus again.
PlayStation Plus Essential
It will provide the same benefits as the PlayStation Plus members are getting currently, such as, two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, and online multiplayer access.
Expected price for PlayStation Plus for the different markets:
The Plus Extra will provide all the benefits from the Essential tier with an added catalogue of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games. All games in the Plus Extra tier will be available to download for playing.
Expected price for PlayStation Plus Extra for the different markets:
The Plus Premium tier will provide all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers with added catalogue of up to 340 additional games, including beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options. PS3 games will also be available via cloud streaming. Time-limited game trials may also be offered in this tier, for customers can try select the games before they buy.
Expected price for PlayStation Plus Extra for different markets:
PlayStation Plus Deluxe (Only For Select Markets)
PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be available only for markets without cloud streaming. The Plus Deluxe will be offered at a lower price compared to Premium and will include a catalogue of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play. Time-limited game trials will also be available. Benefits from Essential and Extra tiers will also be included. Pricing will vary by according to the local market.
The new PlayStation Plus subscription will be launched in a phased manner. The date has not been announced yet, but it is expected to roll out in the month of June 2022. Sony has announced that it will begin with an initial launch in Asian markets, followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is offered. Sony plans to have most PlayStation Network territories live with the new PlayStation Plus game subscription service by the end of the first half of 2022.