Explained: PlayStation Plus 3-tier subscription system; check pricing

Sony recently announced a new subscription service, which is a combination of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services. This new subscription service will have three tiers, with different offerings and pricing accordingly.

One can sign up for a PS Plus membership through the PlayStation Store for one month, three months, or a full one year. The pricing of the subscription is dependent on the region of the world you live in. In case a PS Plus subscription expires, you will lose access to all the benefits the service offers like all the PS5 and PS4 games you have downloaded which were available for free. You can regain access to them by signing up to PS Plus again.

PlayStation Plus Essential

It will provide the same benefits as the PlayStation Plus members are getting currently, such as, two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, and online multiplayer access.

Expected price for PlayStation Plus for the different markets:

United States: $9.99 per month/ $24.99 for three months/ $59.99 for 12 months

Europe: 8.99 euros per month/ 24.99 euros for three months/ 59.99 euros for 12 months

United Kingdom: 6.99 pounds per month/ 19.99 pounds for three months/ 49.99 pounds for 12 months

Japan: 850 yen per month/ 2,150 yen for three months/ 5,143 yen for 12 months

India: Rs 499 per month/ Rs 1,199 for three months/ Rs 2,999 for 12 months.

PlayStation Plus Extra

The Plus Extra will provide all the benefits from the Essential tier with an added catalogue of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games. All games in the Plus Extra tier will be available to download for playing.

Expected price for PlayStation Plus Extra for the different markets:

United States: $14.99 per month/ $39.99 for three months/ $99.99 for one year

Europe: 13.99 euros per month/ 39.99 euros for three months/ 99.99 euros for one year

United Kingdom: 10.99 pounds per month/ 31.99 pounds for three months/ 83.99 pounds for one year

Japan:1,300 yen per month/ 3,600 yen for three months/ 8,600 yen for one year

India (Expected Price): Rs 800 per month/ Rs 2,000 for three months/ Rs 5,000 for one year

PlayStation Plus Premium

The Plus Premium tier will provide all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers with added catalogue of up to 340 additional games, including beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options. PS3 games will also be available via cloud streaming. Time-limited game trials may also be offered in this tier, for customers can try select the games before they buy.

Expected price for PlayStation Plus Extra for different markets:

United States: $17.99 per month/ $49.99 for three months/ $119.99 for one year

Europe: 16.99 euros per month/ 49.99 euros for three months/ 119.99 euros for one year

United Kingdom: 13.49 pounds per month/ 39.99 pounds for three months/9 9.99 pounds for one year

Japan: 1,550 yen per month/ 4,300 yen for three months/ 10,250 yen for one year

India (Expected Price): Rs 1,000 per month/ Rs 2500 for three months/ Rs 6000 for one year

PlayStation Plus Deluxe (Only For Select Markets)

PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be available only for markets without cloud streaming. The Plus Deluxe will be offered at a lower price compared to Premium and will include a catalogue of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play. Time-limited game trials will also be available. Benefits from Essential and Extra tiers will also be included. Pricing will vary by according to the local market.