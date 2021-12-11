EXPLAINED | Mobility as a Service & how it can change transport industry

Advances in cloud computing and internet access have led to the proliferation of the “Anything as a service” (XaaS) companies. Using products, tools, and cloud, delivered over the internet, services can now be provided to customers that were not possible before.

One of these emerging Internet of Things (IoT) services is Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS).

What is MaaS?

MaaS is a collection of digital services that offer a unified gateway for all types of transportation plannings. MaaS allows users to plan, book, and pay for multiple types of mobility services, often through a single platform.

MaaS allows users to combine public and private transportation in a common platform that creates and manages the trip while also allowing users to pay for the trip through a single space. These platforms would also allow users to choose among several options according to their preferences. If any bookings have to be made for any portion of the ride, those would be handled within the MaaS platforms as well.

“MaaS has been considered the best solution to answer travelers’ need for a seamless and efficient journey experience. Cities also see MaaS as an opportunity to increase their liveability and attractiveness,” Capgemini had stated in a report

MaaS envisions an environment in which users are offered the convenience of mobility instead of just simple transportation.

Why are companies moving towards it?

The advent of mobility services over the past decade has created the perfect starting infrastructure for companies to start taking advantage of the increased consumer demands for convenience. Carpool and ridesharing companies, bicycle-sharing systems programs, scooter-sharing systems and carsharing services have made it easier to combine with existing public transportation systems to reach a comprehensive network of coverage.

Additionally, the increasing popularity and expectation for self-driving cars and the growing discomfort of the high carbon footprints of owning a car, have cooled down the economic benefit of owning a personal car.

The effects of COVID-19 in creating disruptions across various industries have been seen here as well. The transportation industry was heavily affected and thus companies had to shift gears quickly.

Are some countries/companies already doing it?

Seeing the future potential of MaaS in terms of economic benefit, as well as for urban decongestion and increased utilisation of existing transport systems cities and companies are already starting to adapt to MaaS.