Homegrown digital payments and technology platform Paytm has been leading the startup rebellion against Google in India over the past week. Today, the company made headlines when it announced that it has decided to launch an “Android Mini App Store” for Indian developers.

Here’s everything you need to know about this platform:

The literal definition of an app store would be an online shop where users can ‘purchase and download’ software applications.

#CNBCTV18Exclusive | #Paytm takes on #Google: Launches Android Mini App Store for Indian developers. But we ask, is it even fair to call it an App Store? @vijayshekhar of @Paytm says, “It’s a mini app because it requires installation & distribution through Paytm”@ShereenBhan pic.twitter.com/peW13j1jtm — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) October 5, 2020

Sharma clarified that earlier as part of ‘Paytm Mini Program’, the complete commercial and the model was that you remain in the Paytm app. However right now, the company will provide its services like Paytm wallet, Paytm Payments Bank account and UPI at zero charges and levies a 2 percent charge for other instruments like credit cards.

Paytm says it will be providing startups listing services and developers can leverage its network for free.

So to reiterate, as part of this current model, Paytm is essentially providing listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app.

When asked if this can be pegged as an App Store or an or an alternative for Google’s Play Store, Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma told CNBC-TV18, “When you are browsing for Mini Apps inside the Paytm App, you can save is on the homepage of your device and can directly log in to the mini app, that is the key difference.” He added, “It’s a mini app because it requires installation and distribution through Paytm app and it does not require you to develop it as an Android binary.”

But according to a report by Medianama, as of now Paytm simply seems to be loading the mobile browser version of the apps. . The report also quoted Kiran Jonnalagadda, co-founder of technology community HasGeek who said, “From a preliminary analysis of the mini apps, they appear to be websites accessed via Paytm’s servers. This is similar to how Facebook’s Free Basics operated, and has the same security problem: Paytm can read everything the user accesses within the app.”

So far, Paytm claims to have roped in than 300 app-based service providers such as Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino's Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker have joined the program

Conclusion: While Paytm defines this as an advantage for users to save their limited data and phone memory, the crux of this model is such that a user can’t actually download the application and continues to hover on Paytm’s app.