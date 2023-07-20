Explained: How can you transfer profile and review access to devices for your Netflix account

Netflix provides an option for its premium customers to add an additional member who doesn't belong to their household by paying an extra monthly fee. In the United States, this additional fee is priced at $8 (approximately Rs 660).

Netflix, the global video streaming giant, has initiated measures in India to curb th e widespread sharing of passwords among its users . The company has begun cracking down on password sharing and is sending out emails to Indian customers, emphasising that Netflix accounts are intended for individual households exclusively.

"As of today, members in India who share Netflix outside of their household will be receiving this email," Netflix said in a statement.

This measure follows the footsteps of Netflix's s imilar restrictions on password sharing, which had been previously imposed in over 100 countries, inclusive of primary markets like the United States, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil.

How to use Transfer Profile and Manage Access Features

Netflix has launched new features namely "Transfer Profile" and "Manage Access and Devices", which will allow users to either transfer their viewing profile to a new account or existing users to remove all devices from their account.

Transfer Profile Feature

The "Transfer Profile" feature has been rolled out by Netflix to give a more personalised experience to its users. This feature allows an account holder to transfer the Netflix profile and its viewing history and preferences to a new Netflix account, or to another existing account as a separate profile.

The users need to sign in to their Netflix account from a web browser as the transfer profile feature can’t be accessed from within the app. Here are a few simple steps to follow:

From the dropdown on the top right corner, select the 'Account' option.

Scroll down to the Profile & Parental Controls section.

Choose the profile you wish to transfer.

Under the selected profile, click on 'Transfer Profile'.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Manage Access and Devices Feature

"Manage Access and Devices" is a feature that lets you have better control over your Netflix account's security and the devices that can access it. You can see which devices are using your Netflix account and manage or remove them. Steps to review manage access and review devices:

Sign into your Netflix account from a web browser.

Click on your profile picture on the top right corner of the page.

From the dropdown menu, select 'Account'.

Scroll down to the 'Settings' section and click on 'Recent device streaming activity'.

You can see all devices that have access to your Netflix account, with their IP addresses and locations.

You can sign out of all devices by going back to 'Settings' and selecting 'Sign out of all devices'.

It might take up to 8 hours to log out of all devices. You will need to sign in again on all of your devices to continue watching Netflix.

Netflix provides an option for its premium customers to add an additional member who doesn't belong to their household by paying an extra monthly fee. In the United States, this additional fee is priced at $8 (approximately Rs 660).

These steps have been taken as a part of Netflix's ongoing endeavours to combat the rampant trend of account sharing, which is believed to encompass more than 100 million households across the globe.