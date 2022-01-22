Explained: How to set your NFT as your Twitter display picture

Microblogging platform Twitter has unveiled a new feature that lets users set their owned non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as their profile pictures. There is one caveat, however: users can only use this feature if they subscribe to Twitter Blue. The feature has only been released for iOS users and it isn’t known when it will be available for other platforms. Currently, Twitter only supports static image NFTs based on the ethereum blockchain.

The NFTs will be displayed in a special hexagonal shape, to set them apart from the standard circular display pictures. Tapping on the art will open up details about the art and its ownership.

Here’s how to set up an NFT as your Twitter profile picture

First of all, users should be members of Twitter’s subscription service, Twitter Blue. They will also need to use Twitter on iOS.

Users will first need to temporarily connect their Twitter accounts with their crypto wallets that contain the NFTs that they wish to use as their profile pictures. Once the wallet is connected, Twitter will generate a verification request message to the given wallet address. Users will be asked to complete a signing request with their Twitter handle.

Users should be careful during this step as many may take the opportunity to scam unsuspecting individuals. Twitter has released detailed guidelines for users just to avoid being scammed.

“Signing requests should only come from a Twitter.com domain” and the company “will never ask you to send funds when connecting your crypto wallet”, Twitter warned its users.

Users will then be able to select from the NFTs associated with their crypto wallet to add on Twitter as their profile picture.