Explained: How govt's tracking system will help you recover your lost mobile phone

The CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) project is a citizen-centric portal launched by the Department of Telecommunications. Its primary objective is to trace and block lost or stolen mobile devices.

It is a frequent and frustrating experience to misplace our phones, and the chances of recovering them often appear bleak. Concerns arise about the security of our personal data and we may resort to filing a police report and requesting SIM card blocks. However, the prospects of retrieval are typically low.

Thankfully, a transformation is on the horizon. The Department of Telecommunications has introduced the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) project, a citizen-centric portal to trace and block lost or stolen mobile devices. This project enables the blocking of such devices across all telecom networks in India, rendering them inoperable.

IMEI Number: Identifying Mobile Devices

To understand how the process works, users must first know what an IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number is. It is a unique 15-digit serial number assigned to each mobile phone. It provides specific information about the device, including its country of origin, manufacturer, and model number. The IMEI number is essential for tracking and identifying mobile devices.

How to Find the IMEI Number

There are two common methods to find the IMEI number of a mobile device:

Dialing *#06#: Open the phone dialer and enter *#06#. A pop-up on the screen will display the IMEI number of the device.

Phone Settings: Open the device's settings, scroll to the bottom of the page, and select "About phone." The IMEI number will be located at the top of the page.

Blocking the IMEI Number

To block the IMEI number of a lost or stolen phone, users can follow these steps:

File a police report: Report the loss or theft of your phone to the police and obtain a copy of the report.

Obtain a duplicate SIM card: Get a duplicate SIM card for the lost number from your telecom service provider. This is necessary as the duplicate SIM card will be used as the primary mobile number for submitting the blocking request.

Prepare the required documents: Gather essential documents, including a copy of the police report and an identity proof. The mobile purchase invoice can also be provided, if available.

Fill out the blocking request form: Visit the CEIR website and fill out the request registration form for blocking the IMEI of the lost or stolen phone. Attach the necessary documents with the form.

Request ID: After submitting the form, you will receive a Request ID. This ID can be used to check the status of your request and for unblocking the IMEI in the future.

Unblocking the IMEI Number

To unblock a lost or stolen phone's IMEI after it has been found, follow these steps:

Fill out the unblocking request form: Visit the CEIR website and fill out the request registration form for unblocking the IMEI of the found phone.

State Police registration (if applicable): If the blocking request was initially registered with the State Police, contact them to register the unblocking request for your phone.

IMEI Unblocking: After submitting the form, the IMEI of the found phone will be unblocked.

Complaint Registration and Status

To register a complaint related to lost or stolen mobile devices, follow these procedures:

Fill out the Complaint Registration Form: Provide the required details in the complaint registration form.

Unique Complaint ID: Upon submission, a unique Complaint ID will be generated. The details of the form will be sent to the provided email ID.

To check the status of a complaint, follow these steps:

Fill out the Complaint Status Form: Enter the Complaint ID and registered mobile number in the Complaint Status Form.

OTP verification: Confirm the 6-digit OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

Complaint Details: Submit the form to view the details and status of the complaint.

By following these procedures, individuals can utilise the CEIR project to trace and block lost or stolen mobile devices, as well as unblock them when recovered.

Know Your Mobile

The government has also launched a Know Your Mobile (KYM) system that will help users identify their devices through the IMEI number. There are three ways to do it:

SMS: Type KYM <15 digit IMEI number> from your mobile and send the SMS to 14422.

You can download the KYM app either from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Web portal: You can also visit https://ceir.gov.in/Device/CeirIMEIVerification.jsp, and check your device’s validity there.

If the status of the mobile is shown as Black-listed, duplicate or already in use, it is advised to avoid buying the mobile.