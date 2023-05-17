Explained: How govt's tracking system will help you recover your lost mobile phone

The CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) project is a citizen-centric portal launched by the Department of Telecommunications. Its primary objective is to trace and block lost or stolen mobile devices.
It is a frequent and frustrating experience to misplace our phones, and the chances of recovering them often appear bleak. Concerns arise about the security of our personal data and we may resort to filing a police report and requesting SIM card blocks. However, the prospects of retrieval are typically low.
Thankfully, a transformation is on the horizon. The Department of Telecommunications has introduced the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) project, a citizen-centric portal to trace and block lost or stolen mobile devices. This project enables the blocking of such devices across all telecom networks in India, rendering them inoperable.
IMEI Number: Identifying Mobile Devices
To understand how the process works, users must first know what an IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number is. It is a unique 15-digit serial number assigned to each mobile phone. It provides specific information about the device, including its country of origin, manufacturer, and model number. The IMEI number is essential for tracking and identifying mobile devices.
How to Find the IMEI Number
There are two common methods to find the IMEI number of a mobile device:
Blocking the IMEI Number
To block the IMEI number of a lost or stolen phone, users can follow these steps:
File a police report: Report the loss or theft of your phone to the police and obtain a copy of the report.
Unblocking the IMEI Number
To unblock a lost or stolen phone's IMEI after it has been found, follow these steps:
Complaint Registration and Status
To register a complaint related to lost or stolen mobile devices, follow these procedures:
To check the status of a complaint, follow these steps:
By following these procedures, individuals can utilise the CEIR project to trace and block lost or stolen mobile devices, as well as unblock them when recovered.
Know Your Mobile
The government has also launched a Know Your Mobile (KYM) system that will help users identify their devices through the IMEI number. There are three ways to do it:
If the status of the mobile is shown as Black-listed, duplicate or already in use, it is advised to avoid buying the mobile.
