Explained: How govt's tracking system will help you recover your lost mobile phone

The CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) project is a citizen-centric portal launched by the Department of Telecommunications. Its primary objective is to trace and block lost or stolen mobile devices.

It is a frequent and frustrating experience to misplace our phones, and the chances of recovering them often appear bleak. Concerns arise about the security of our personal data and we may resort to filing a police report and requesting SIM card blocks. However, the prospects of retrieval are typically low.

Thankfully, a transformation is on the horizon. The Department of Telecommunications has introduced the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) project, a citizen-centric portal to trace and block lost or stolen mobile devices. This project enables the blocking of such devices across all telecom networks in India, rendering them inoperable.

IMEI Number: Identifying Mobile Devices

To understand how the process works, users must first know what an IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number is. It is a unique 15-digit serial number assigned to each mobile phone. It provides specific information about the device, including its country of origin, manufacturer, and model number. The IMEI number is essential for tracking and identifying mobile devices.