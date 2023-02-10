Explained: Decentralised storage and how it works

Managing vast amounts of data can not only be extremely expensive but also cumbersome and risky since data can be compromised. An innovative new solution to all these problems is Decentralised Storage. Would you like to know what it is, how it works, or why it’s becoming so popular? Then tag along as we fill in the gaps.

In the age of information, data storage, management, and security are the most important elements that businesses need to focus on. However, managing vast amounts of data can not only be extremely expensive but also cumbersome and risky since data can be compromised. As a result, cloud storage services provided by top companies such as AWS, Google, and Accenture have emerged as great solutions for businesses.

But there is one fundamental problem. The companies which provide these services are primarily centralised, which means you are giving control of your precious data banks to centralised authorities. Moreover, while it is quite rare, centralised data storage solutions can be susceptible to hacks. This is because they often operate through one server, offering miscreants a single point of failure. An innovative new solution to all these problems is Decentralised Storage. Would you like to know what it is, how it works, or why it’s becoming so popular? Then tag along as we fill in the gaps.

Decentralised Storage: What is it?

Decentralised storage systems are powered by blockchain technology. They allow files to be stored across a series of nodes that are spread across the world and connected through a peer-to-peer (P2P) network. For the unacquainted, a node is nothing but a computer that is connected to a decentralised network. In the case of decentralised storage solutions, a node is a computer or a data centre that is willing to dedicate its spare disk space to the network.

How does decentralised storage work?

There are several different decentralised storage solutions available today, including prominent names like Filecoin, IPFS, Arweave, StorX, etc. All of these protocols have slightly different takes on decentralised storage, however, they all work similarly.

Usually, when a while is uploaded to a decentralised network, it is encrypted and broken into different parts. These parts are then distributed amongst the nodes in the network. Each part is linked with the others using a unique identifier that helps retrieve the files when required. To make things efficient, the platform creates multiple copies of each part so that the user can gain access to the data even if a node is offline.

When the user wishes to retrieve the file, they simply enter the unique identifier and the various parts of the files are fetched from the network’s nodes and reassembled.

Most of these platforms include cryptocurrencies in their workings. This allows users to pay for these services using the platform’s native cryptocurrency. Moreover, nodes are usually required to stake these tokens if they want to participate in the network. If they remain offline for too long or fail to retrieve data when queried, they may lose some of their staked tokens. On the other hand, they are also rewarded for successfully storing and retrieving data when required.

Examples of decentralised storage solutions

BitTorrent is one of the oldest examples of a decentralised file-storing system. Before blockchain came along, BitTorrent allowed users to download movies from a network of users who offered to seed the file. Even if you downloaded a movie on BitTorrent, it would begin seeding to others trying to download the same movie. Today, the network has developed its own blockchain which offers efficient file storage and transfer. It also has its own native cryptocurrency that users can utilise to pay for the network’s services.

More recently, Binance’s BNB Chain announced the upcoming launch of its decentralised storage solution called BNB Greenfield. The platform will provide users and DApps with several facilities, including website hosting and publishing, data storage and personal cloud applications. The project will be powered by the blockchain’s native cryptocurrency, the BNB token.

Benefits of decentralised data storage

Decentralised data storage has numerous benefits. Firstly, it is extremely secure as the data is encrypted, broken into parts, made into copies and distributed across a wide network of nodes. There is no centralised server that can be hacked or compromised to leak the data. Moreover, computers and data centres cannot use the data since it is encrypted, ensuring better data privacy. Even if, somehow the data of one node is tampered with or corrupted, multiple other copies exist on the network.

Conclusion

Blockchain-enabled decentralised storage services are gaining popularity all over the world. The safety and security of data, advanced encryption, and enhanced speed of these networks outperform the efficacy of traditional cloud storage models. As such, the demand for these services is only expected to grow in the future.