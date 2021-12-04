Explained: App permissions, updated passwords to browsing in private mode, here's how to ensure digital privacy

As we become more and more dependent on digital technologies and share information on social media, banking websites and all sorts of apps, our privacy is a growing concern. So, how do we protect our data? For starters, we need to incorporate small but useful steps to ensure the safety of the information that we share on the internet.

Here are a few tips that can help you have a better and safer online presence.

Check social media privacy

Our social media pages contain a lot of information about our lives, and while we may not realise it, this information may be visible to everyone by default. So, it's advised to check your privacy settings regularly and restrict it to people you want to share information with. Avoid making public personal details like year of birth, and place of birth. Such information could put you at a greater risk of identity theft.

Browse in private mode

If you don’t wish to save your browsing data and cookies on your device, do your surfing in private mode. These private modes have different names in different browsers. For example, the built-in private mode of the Google Chrome browser is called incognito mode. Surfing in incognito mode lets you off the radar of someone following the search history of devices you use. However, it must be noted that these private mode browsings are not completely private. Even while browsing in private mode, your Internet service provider can track your activity.

Keep your device updated

Keeping your device's software updated will help protect your device from any external attack. The updates of security patches in the operating software allow devices to build a resistance against spyware and viruses.

Do not click on untrusted links

Links and messages from unknown sources can be spyware that may compromise the security of your device. Avoid clicking on links that you don’t trust as it could be a trap to lure you into a phishing attack.

Avoid sharing private information on public storages

Sharing private details on online services meant for sharing information may put your data at risk of attack. For example, using Google Docs or any other similar service to store your password increases the risk of data compromise.

Update and use a secure password

To secure your online presence from an attack, regularly update your password and use long and unique passwords for all the services you use. Use passwords longer than 12 characters and use both cases, numeric and special signs.

Check app permissions

Mobile apps may ask for different permissions when you sign up. While some of these permissions are required to make your experience better, some are generally asked to profile you for marketing. Check apps and restrict them from using things that they don't require for regular functioning.